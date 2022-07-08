Coforge announces strategic partnership with Newgen

Newgen Software, a global provider of a low code digital transformation platform, has entered into a partnership with Coforge to empower leading insurance firms, public sector organizations, and others in the US, Europe, and rest of the world.

Newgen is the leading provider of a unified digital transformation platform with native process automation, content services, and communication management capabilities.

This alliance will bring together Coforge's expertise and implementation resources strength with Newgen's business insights and robust, secure, and scalable low code digital transformation platform NewgenONE. Newgen's and Coforge's combined capabilities will help organizations transform current processes, enhance operational efficiency, and gain a competitive edge over peers.

Put together, business leaders will be able to leverage contextual content services (ECM), low code process automation (BPM), and omnichannel customer engagement (CCM) platforms to seamlessly manage their processes, content, and communications, said Coforge.

Vic Gupta, chief digital and technology officer at Coforge said, Coforge offers services across a full low code and no code application lifecycle, from advisory to implementation and to ongoing management and operations. We have developed multiple preconfigured Industry centric IP solutions to further simplify the adoption of low code platforms. Our partnership with Newgen further strengthens our portfolio and value proposition to our clients worldwide.

Rajvinder Singh Kohli, SVP at Newgen Software commented, We are delighted to announce this collaboration with Coforge and look forward to enabling organizations globally and helping them simplify their processes and achieve better speed and agility in their operations.

Coforge is a global digital services and solutions provider. It leads with its product engineering approach and leverages Cloud, Data, Integration and Automation technologies to transform client businesses into intelligent, high growth enterprises. The firm has a presence in 21 countries with 25 delivery centers across nine countries.

Coforge reported 13% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 207.7 crore on a 5.1% increase in gross revenues to Rs 1,742.9 crore in Q4 FY22 over Q3 FY22.

Shares of Coforge rose 0.43% to Rs 3,624.70 on the BSE.

