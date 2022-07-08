Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd Surges 3.75%, S&P BSE Auto index Gains 1.24%

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd has added 12.48% over last one month compared to 8.36% gain in S&P BSE Auto index and 0.8% drop in the SENSEX
Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd gained 3.75% today to trade at Rs 1175.8. The S&P BSE Auto index is up 1.24% to quote at 28113.98. The index is up 8.36 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Minda Industries Ltd increased 1.41% and Eicher Motors Ltd added 1.12% on the day. The S&P BSE Auto index went up 20.62 % over last one year compared to the 3.59% surge in benchmark SENSEX.
Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd has added 12.48% over last one month compared to 8.36% gain in S&P BSE Auto index and 0.8% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 44649 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 1.19 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 1191.9 on 08 Jul 2022. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 671 on 08 Mar 2022.
