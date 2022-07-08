Sobha Ltd Slides 1.19%

Sobha Ltd has added 16.82% over last one month compared to 1.67% gain in S&P BSE Realty Index index and 0.87% drop in the SENSEX

Sobha Ltd lost 1.19% today to trade at Rs 633.2. The S&P BSE Realty Index index is down 0.09% to quote at 3272.03. The index is up 1.67 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Macrotech Developers Ltd decreased 0.76% and Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd lost 0.31% on the day. The S&P BSE Realty Index index went up 14.96 % over last one year compared to the 3.51% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Sobha Ltd has added 16.82% over last one month compared to 1.67% gain in S&P BSE Realty Index index and 0.87% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 7570 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 22054 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 1045 on 19 Jan 2022. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 480.35 on 20 Jun 2022.

