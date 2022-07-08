Adani Ports and SEZ appoints D Muthukumaran as CFO

-
The company's board on Thursday (7 July 2022) approved the appointment of D Muthukumaran as the chief financial officer and key managerial personnel of the company with effect from 25 July 2022.D Muthukumaran is a Chartered Accountant and Cost Accountant of 1995 batch. He has over 25 years of relevant experience in various disciplines of finance and accounts. He has extensive experience in driving different businesses, M&A deals, raising of funds in debt and equity.
Muthukumaran specializes in structured finance, leverage buyouts and regulatory & tax structuring.
Earlier, he has worked with Deloitte, Lazard India, Aditya Birla Group and Renew Power. In his previous stints, he has played instrumental role in fund raising through Private Equity, Public listing in international markets and debt issuances in both domestic & international markets.
Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) is in the business of development, operations and maintenance of port infrastructure (port services and related infrastructure development) and has linked multi product Special Economic Zone (SEZ) and related infrastructure contiguous to port at Mundra.
APSEZ reported a 21.8% fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 1033.02 crore in Q4 FY22 from Rs 1320.69 crore recorded in Q4 FY21. Net sales rose 6.6% YoY to Rs 3,845.03 crore for the quarter ended 31 March 2022.
The scrip rose 1.27% to settle at Rs 703.20 on Thursday, 7 July 2022.
