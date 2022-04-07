Coforge becomes AWS Travel and Hospitality Competency Partner

Coforge announced that it has become an Amazon Web Services (AWS) Travel and Hospitality Competency Partner.

Coforge achieved this recognition because it has demonstrated deep experience helping customers transform their business, from behind-the-scenes operational efficiencies to guest-facing customer experiences. The launch of the AWS Travel and Hospitality Competency comes at a crucial time for the industry as it looks to innovate to address changing demands in the face of COVID-19.

Achieving this competency differentiates Coforge as an AWS Partner with deep domain expertise in one or more of the following categories: Data 360, Digital Customer Engagement, Smart Assets, Core Travel, and Hospitality Applications, and Consulting Services providing strategic guidance and deployment services.

