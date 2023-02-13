Coforge enters into partnership with Denodo

-
-
Coforge announced its partnership with Denodo, a leading data integration, management and delivery platform, to enable banks and other financial organizations to engage in agile modernization projects without affecting daily operations.
Under the partnership, Denodo will bring its logical data integration and data management approach, powered by data virtualization, while, Coforge will bring its design and implementation expertise at BFSI clients, enabling companies to overcome challenges like security, compliance, systemic risks, downtime, and data migration quality, so they can gain the necessary agility to engage in migration or modernization projects in response to diverse business needs.
