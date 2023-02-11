JUST IN
Infosys to consider closure of buyback offer

On 13 February 2023

Infosys announced that the Buyback Committee of the Company will, on 13 February 2023, consider proposals, including but not to limited to, the closure of the Buyback, pursuant to the terms of the Public Announcement, in view of the fact that the Company has utilized 99.9999993% of the Maximum Buyback Size (up to Rs 9300 crore) (excluding transaction costs).

First Published: Sat, February 11 2023. 11:48 IST

