JM Financial announces change in company secretary

JM Financial has appointed Dimple Mehta (Membership No.

A18252) as the Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the Company with effect from 01 April 2023. She will replace Prashant Choksi, who shall cease to be the Company Secretary and Compliance Officer with effect from the close of business hours on 31 March 2023 as he has surpassed the superannuation age.

First Published: Sat, February 11 2023. 11:44 IST

