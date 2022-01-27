Real Estate stocks slide

Real Estate stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE Realty Index index decreasing 82.1 points or 2.2% at 3647.63 at 13:51 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Realty Index index, Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd (down 5.61%), Sunteck Realty Ltd (down 2.99%),Phoenix Mills Ltd (down 2.86%),Prestige Estates Projects Ltd (down 2.76%),Oberoi Realty Ltd (down 2.34%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Macrotech Developers Ltd (down 2.05%), Brigade Enterprises Ltd (down 1.89%), DLF Ltd (down 1.81%), and Godrej Properties Ltd (down 1.64%).

On the other hand, Sobha Ltd (up 0.16%), turned up.

At 13:51 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 718.28 or 1.24% at 57139.87.

The Nifty 50 index was down 221.95 points or 1.28% at 17056.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 291.85 points or 1.01% at 28577.48.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 130.08 points or 1.52% at 8453.46.

On BSE,1229 shares were trading in green, 2079 were trading in red and 103 were unchanged.

