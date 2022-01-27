Information Technology stocks edge lower

Information Technology stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE IT Sector index decreasing 996.1 points or 2.88% at 33605.4 at 13:51 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE IT Sector index, Indiamart Intermesh Ltd (down 10.16%), Coforge Ltd (down 6.29%),Mindtree Ltd (down 6.11%),Birlasoft Ltd (down 5.45%),Allsec Technologies Ltd (down 5.33%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Affle India Ltd (down 5.11%), L&T Technology Services Ltd (down 5.08%), eClerx Services Ltd (down 5.07%), Happiest Minds Technologies Ltd (down 5%), and Tanla Platforms Ltd (down 5%).

On the other hand, Cybertech Systems & Software Ltd (up 5.67%), Brightcom Group Ltd (up 4.98%), and Infibeam Avenues Ltd (up 4.82%) turned up.

At 13:51 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 718.28 or 1.24% at 57139.87.

The Nifty 50 index was down 221.95 points or 1.28% at 17056.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 291.85 points or 1.01% at 28577.48.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 130.08 points or 1.52% at 8453.46.

On BSE,1229 shares were trading in green, 2079 were trading in red and 103 were unchanged.

