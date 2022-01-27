Consumer Durables stocks edge lower

Consumer Durables stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE Consumer Durables index decreasing 1213.4 points or 2.89% at 40811.74 at 13:51 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Consumer Durables index, Rajesh Exports Ltd (down 4.72%), Blue Star Ltd (down 3.66%),Titan Company Ltd (down 3.42%),Havells India Ltd (down 2.94%),Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd (down 2.77%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Bajaj Electricals Ltd (down 2.64%), Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd (down 2.16%), Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd (down 1.83%), Amber Enterprises India Ltd (down 1.76%), and Vaibhav Global Ltd (down 1.73%).

At 13:51 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 718.28 or 1.24% at 57139.87.

The Nifty 50 index was down 221.95 points or 1.28% at 17056.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 291.85 points or 1.01% at 28577.48.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 130.08 points or 1.52% at 8453.46.

On BSE,1229 shares were trading in green, 2079 were trading in red and 103 were unchanged.

