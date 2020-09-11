Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd sees good buying

Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd is quoting at Rs 1417.4, up 1.44% on the day as on 12:59 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 14.3% in last one year as compared to a 4.37% gain in NIFTY and a 8.17% gain in the Nifty FMCG index.

Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 1417.4, up 1.44% on the day as on 12:59 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.12% on the day, quoting at 11462.9. The Sensex is at 38866.26, up 0.07%. Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd has dropped around 1.94% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 2.29% in last one month and is currently quoting at 30778.75, up 0.43% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 8.13 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 5.68 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark September futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1415.7, up 0.91% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 44.94 based on TTM earnings ending June 20.

