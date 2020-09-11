Dabur India Ltd spurts 1.61%, gains for third straight session

Dabur India Ltd is quoting at Rs 503.5, up 1.61% on the day as on 12:59 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 11.84% in last one year as compared to a 4.37% spurt in NIFTY and a 8.17% spurt in the Nifty FMCG index.

Dabur India Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 503.5, up 1.61% on the day as on 12:59 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.12% on the day, quoting at 11462.9. The Sensex is at 38866.26, up 0.07%. Dabur India Ltd has dropped around 0.02% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Dabur India Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 2.29% in last one month and is currently quoting at 30778.75, up 0.43% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 25.05 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 28.72 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark September futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 504.15, up 1.66% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 69.6 based on TTM earnings ending June 20.

