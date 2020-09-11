Reliance Industries Ltd spurts 0.73%, rises for fifth straight session

Reliance Industries Ltd is quoting at Rs 2330.9, up 0.73% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 94.41% in last one year as compared to a 4.4% jump in NIFTY and a 10.7% jump in the Nifty Energy.

Reliance Industries Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 2330.9, up 0.73% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.15% on the day, quoting at 11466.1. The Sensex is at 38873.55, up 0.09%. Reliance Industries Ltd has gained around 9.56% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Reliance Industries Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 2.56% in last one month and is currently quoting at 15978.05, down 0.2% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 190.6 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 171.73 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark September futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 2331.8, up 0.67% on the day. Reliance Industries Ltd is up 94.41% in last one year as compared to a 4.4% jump in NIFTY and a 10.7% jump in the Nifty Energy index.

The PE of the stock is 48.71 based on TTM earnings ending June 20.

