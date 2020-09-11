Wipro Ltd soars 3.87%, gains for fifth straight session

Wipro Ltd is quoting at Rs 295.55, up 3.87% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 20.85% in last one year as compared to a 4.4% jump in NIFTY and a 19.46% jump in the Nifty IT.

Wipro Ltd is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 295.55, up 3.87% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.15% on the day, quoting at 11466.1. The Sensex is at 38873.55, up 0.09%. Wipro Ltd has gained around 7.01% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which Wipro Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 3.04% in last one month and is currently quoting at 18395.85, up 1.19% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 196.1 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 116.45 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark September futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 296.7, up 4% on the day. Wipro Ltd is up 20.85% in last one year as compared to a 4.4% jump in NIFTY and a 19.46% jump in the Nifty IT index.

The PE of the stock is 18.38 based on TTM earnings ending June 20.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)