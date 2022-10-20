Colorchips New Media reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.28 crore in the September 2022 quarter

-
Sales decline 12.50% to Rs 1.12 croreNet profit of Colorchips New Media reported to Rs 0.28 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 0.62 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 12.50% to Rs 1.12 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.28 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales1.121.28 -13 OPM %83.0435.16 -PBDT0.960.44 118 PBT0.28-0.62 LP NP0.28-0.62 LP
