Suraj Industries standalone net profit rises 59.76% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 22.46% to Rs 11.60 crore

Net profit of Suraj Industries rose 59.76% to Rs 1.31 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.82 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 22.46% to Rs 11.60 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 14.96 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.

