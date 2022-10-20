JUST IN
Suraj Industries standalone net profit rises 59.76% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 22.46% to Rs 11.60 crore

Net profit of Suraj Industries rose 59.76% to Rs 1.31 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.82 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 22.46% to Rs 11.60 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 14.96 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales11.6014.96 -22 OPM %16.726.75 -PBDT2.001.01 98 PBT1.750.82 113 NP1.310.82 60

First Published: Thu, October 20 2022. 08:14 IST

