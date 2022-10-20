Agro Tech Foods consolidated net profit declines 42.56% in the September 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales decline 6.26% to Rs 236.04 croreNet profit of Agro Tech Foods declined 42.56% to Rs 3.01 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 5.24 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 6.26% to Rs 236.04 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 251.79 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales236.04251.79 -6 OPM %4.444.29 -PBDT9.6412.44 -23 PBT4.087.13 -43 NP3.015.24 -43
