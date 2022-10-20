Agro Tech Foods consolidated net profit declines 42.56% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 6.26% to Rs 236.04 crore

Net profit of Agro Tech Foods declined 42.56% to Rs 3.01 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 5.24 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 6.26% to Rs 236.04 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 251.79 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.236.04251.794.444.299.6412.444.087.133.015.24

