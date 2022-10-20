Metro Brands consolidated net profit rises 44.39% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 46.73% to Rs 476.31 crore

Net profit of Metro Brands rose 44.39% to Rs 76.25 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 52.81 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 46.73% to Rs 476.31 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 324.61 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.476.31324.6130.8929.83144.07101.92102.6768.2876.2552.81

