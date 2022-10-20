JUST IN
Metro Brands consolidated net profit rises 44.39% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 46.73% to Rs 476.31 crore

Net profit of Metro Brands rose 44.39% to Rs 76.25 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 52.81 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 46.73% to Rs 476.31 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 324.61 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales476.31324.61 47 OPM %30.8929.83 -PBDT144.07101.92 41 PBT102.6768.28 50 NP76.2552.81 44

First Published: Thu, October 20 2022. 08:14 IST

