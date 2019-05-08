Commerce Ministry Interacts To Deepen And Strengthen India-Africa Trade Ties

The and Indian High Commissions and Embassies of eleven African arranged an interaction over Conference (DVC) over two days, with the Indian business community in The interactions with Indian were held in Tanzania, Uganda, Kenya, Zambia, and Mauritius, Nigeria, Mozambique, Ghana, South Africa, Botswana, and This initiative was held in order to build an effective engagement with the Indian in in order to further deepen and strengthen India- trade ties. The DVC was attended by over 400 members of Indian business community in 11 African

India's total trade with the African region during 2017-18 was USD 62.69 billion (8.15% of India's total trade with the World). India's share of exports to African as a percentage of India's total exports to the was of the order of 8.21% in 2017-18. Africa region's share in India's total imports from the accounted for 8.12% in 2017-18. Today, African countries present immense opportunities for with the world's largest land mass, 54 countries, a population growing to be almost equivalent to that of India, huge mineral resources, oil wealth, a youthful population, falling poverty levels and increasing consumption patterns.

Thus, Africa has a huge demand for new business models for market entry, stable market access, entrepreneurship and investments in transport, telecom, tourism, financial services, and construction.

This initiative of the emphasizes the need for a multipronged strategy for further enhancing trade and investment ties between the two regions. recognizes that for formulating an effective export strategy it is imperative to engage the Indian business community in Africa for mutual gain for both sides as trade relations between the people of same origin instill greater confidence amongst trade partners.

The Indian community in Africa is playing a vital role in all fields like politics, business and education. As per the latest available estimates the current strength of the Indian in the African countries is 2.8 million out of those 2.5 million are and rest 220967 are NRIs. Total overseas Indians are 30.83 million of which 17.83 million are and 13 million are NRIs. (Ministry of Overseas Indian Affairs, 2016). Indian Diaspora in Africa constitutes 9.11% of the total Diaspora of

The inherent strength of in Africa is its rich and vast Diaspora which has established strong links with the political, economic and social fabric of the African continent. In order to formulate a strategy to boost & Investment, the Indian Diaspora in Africa has to be leveraged further in order to ensure that the strategy is effective. Suggestions were sought from the India business community.

