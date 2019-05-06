JUST IN
Domestic Creditors Recovered 195% Of Liquidation Value Of Companies Under IBC

Domestic creditors have received 195% of the liquidation value of the companies which found resolution under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC), M.

S. Sahoo, chairperson, Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India (IBBI) said at an ASSOCHAM event in New Delhi. As of now, i.e. up to March, creditors have got 195% of the liquidation value i.e. the company has been rescued thereafter creditors have got 195% of liquidation value, if you get anything above liquidation value is actually a bonus and that has come because of IBC, he noted at an ASSOCHAM National Conference on Insolvency & Bankruptcy Code.

First Published: Mon, May 06 2019. 15:35 IST

