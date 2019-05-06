India Will Have 2500 New Hospitals In Next Five Years Says Niti Ayog

V K Paul, Member (Health), Aayog recently said that in next 5 years, will have 2,500 new hospitals thereby creating 2.5 million additional jobs. By 2024, is also likely to attain the WHO norm of having one doctor for every thousand patients, he said. Speaking at the launch of certificate course on 'Specialist Training To The Burden of NCDs' organized by FICCI, added that with the improvement in the ease of doing business in the private healthcare sector, new players will enter the sector which will not only create new employment opportunities but also provide better

FICCI, jointly with Aayog, has been working on identifying innovative alternate methods of strengthening the number of specialized doctors in that can be scaled-up, especially for and conditions. In continuation to this, has partnered with ECHO (Extension for Community Healthcare Outcomes) to launch the first of its kind Certification Course for Practitioners (GP), considering the WHO statistics of 69.2 million Indians suffering with in 2015 and not enough endocrinologists to deliver specialized care.

