India Will Have 2500 New Hospitals In Next Five Years Says Niti Ayog

V K Paul, Member (Health), NITI Aayog recently said that in next 5 years, India will have 2,500 new hospitals thereby creating 2.5 million additional jobs. By 2024, India is also likely to attain the WHO norm of having one doctor for every thousand patients, he said. Speaking at the launch of certificate course on 'Specialist Training To Tackle The Burden of NCDs' organized by FICCI, Paul added that with the improvement in the ease of doing business in the private healthcare sector, new players will enter the sector which will not only create new employment opportunities but also provide better healthcare services.
FICCI, jointly with NITI Aayog, has been working on identifying innovative alternate methods of strengthening the number of specialized doctors in India that can be scaled-up, especially for high burden diseases and conditions. In continuation to this, FICCI has partnered with ECHO (Extension for Community Healthcare Outcomes) to launch the first of its kind Diabetes Certification Course for General Practitioners (GP), considering the WHO statistics of 69.2 million Indians suffering with diabetes in 2015 and not enough endocrinologists to deliver specialized care.
