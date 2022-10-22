Board of Reliance Industries approves the Scheme of Arrangement

RPPMSL to demerge into RIL

The Board of Reliance Industries on 21 October 2022 has approved a scheme of arrangement under which the EPC and Infrastructure Undertaking of Reliance Projects and Property Management Services Limited (RPPMSL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of RIL is proposed to be demerged into RIL.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)