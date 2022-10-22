JUST IN
Board of Reliance Industries approves the Scheme of Arrangement

RPPMSL to demerge into RIL

The Board of Reliance Industries on 21 October 2022 has approved a scheme of arrangement under which the EPC and Infrastructure Undertaking of Reliance Projects and Property Management Services Limited (RPPMSL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of RIL is proposed to be demerged into RIL.

First Published: Sat, October 22 2022. 14:26 IST

