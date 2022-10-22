JUST IN
Trishakti Electronics & Industries revokes Stock Split

Capital Market 

Trishakti Electronics & Industries announced that Split/ Sub-division of equity shares of the Company from the existing face value of INR 10/- per equity share to face value of INR 1/- per equity share, could not be processed and hence the company has decided to revoke the decision.

First Published: Sat, October 22 2022. 13:41 IST

