Glenmark Life Sciences changes directorate

W.e.f. 21 October 2022

The Board of Glenmark Life Sciences has approved the appointment of Mr. Vinod Naik as an Additional Director designated as Whole Time Director and Key Managerial Personnel effective today i.e. 21 October 2022.

Mr. Sumantra Mitra, Whole Time Director of the Company has stepped down from the position of Whole Time Director of the Company from the close of business hours of 21 October 2022. Mr. Sumantra would continue to serve the Company as a 'Head - Human Resources'. Accordingly, Mr. Sumantra Mitra will cease to be the Whole Time Director and Key Managerial Personnel of the Company from the close of business hours of 21 October 2022.

