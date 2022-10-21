Pioneer Embroideries approves Scheme of Arrangement

-
ALSO READ
India Ratings assigns IND BBB, an investment grade credit rating to Pioneer Embroideries Limited
Board of JSW Steel approves scheme of arrangement
Board of Hercules Hoists approves scheme of arrangement
Board of Forbes & Company approves scheme of arrangement
Reliance Industries update on scheme of arrangement with Future Group
-
With Pioneer Realty LimitedThe Board of Pioneer Embroideries at their meeting held on 21 October 2022 has approved the Draft Scheme of Arrangement ('the Scheme') between Pioneer Embroideries Limited ('Demerged Company' or 'PEL') and Pioneer Realty Limited ('Resulting Company' or 'PRL') and their respective shareholders and creditors.
The scheme provides for the demerger of Embroidery & Bobbin Lace (ELD) business of the Company to Pioneer Realty Limited ('Resulting Company' or 'PRL') in the ratio of 4 (Four) Equity Share of Rs.10/- (Rupees Ten) each fully paid up of the Resulting Company for every 10 (Ten) Equity Share of Rs.10/- (Rupees Ten) each fully paid up held in Demerged Company.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU