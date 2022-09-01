Compucom Software soars on bagging Rs 58-cr order from Rajasthan Education Council

Compucom Software jumped 15.88% to Rs 27 after the company announced that it has been awarded a work order by Rajasthan Council for School Education worth approximately Rs 58 crore.

The order is for the supply and installation of computer systems, printer, UPS and networking, electrification and IT based education, etc. in 398 governments schools for ICT computer labs with 5 years on-site comprehensive warranty under ICT Schools scheme.

Compucom Software is a software development company. The company provides customers with a range of internet and intranet solutions, software for data conversion and data entry, and inventory accounting software for gem and jewelry traders. Compucom also provides customers with software support services.

The company's consolidated net profit declined 80.94% to Rs 0.61 crore in the quarter ended June 2022 as against Rs 3.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2021. Sales rose 66.56% to Rs 9.96 crore in Q1 FY23 over Q1 FY22.

