Real Estate stocks rise

Real Estate stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Realty Index index increasing 32.41 points or 0.88% at 3723.23 at 09:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Realty Index index, Prestige Estates Projects Ltd (up 3.45%), Phoenix Mills Ltd (up 1.61%),Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd (up 1.55%),DLF Ltd (up 0.99%),Godrej Properties Ltd (up 0.53%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Sobha Ltd (up 0.46%), Oberoi Realty Ltd (up 0.3%), Brigade Enterprises Ltd (up 0.23%), and Sunteck Realty Ltd (up 0.01%).

On the other hand, Macrotech Developers Ltd (down 0.22%), turned lower.

At 09:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 410.18 or 0.69% at 59126.89.

The Nifty 50 index was down 129.6 points or 0.73% at 17629.7.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 143.25 points or 0.5% at 28794.13.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 36.08 points or 0.4% at 8984.7.

On BSE,1919 shares were trading in green, 999 were trading in red and 140 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)