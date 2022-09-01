SSWL rises after net turnover grows 15% YoY in August

-
ALSO READ
Steel Strips gains after partly prepaying long term debt
SSWL gains after turnover jumps nearly 19% YoY in July
SSWL partly repays long-term debt; aims to achieve sub-2x leverage
Steel Strips Wheels receives upgrade in credit ratings
Steel Strips Wheels standalone net profit declines 5.78% in the June 2022 quarter
-
Steel Strips Wheels gained 2.42% to Rs 896.20 after after the company's net turnover jumped 14.55% to Rs 325.93 crore in August 2022 from Rs 308.09 crore in August 2021.
The company achieved gross turnover of Rs 436.67 crore in August 2022 as against Rs 373.03 crore in August 2021, registering a growth of 17.06% year on year (YoY).
The company's Alloy Wheels segment zoomed 100% YoY in August 2022, followed by Truck segment, which surged 80% YoY. Passenger Car segment grew 56% YoY, 2 & 3 wheelers segment advanced 30% YoY and Tractor segment rose 13% YoY.
Meanwhile, total exports slumped 76% YoY in August 2022.
SSWL is engaged in the manufacturing of steel wheel rims catering to different segments of automobile industry. The firm operates in automotive wheels segment. Its geographical segments include India and overseas.
The company's net profit dropped 13.61% to Rs 44.13 crore in Q1 FY23 compared with 51.08 crore in Q1 FY22.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU