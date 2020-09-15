Concord Drugs standalone net profit rises 30.77% in the June 2020 quarter

JUST IN
Business Standard

Capital Market 

Sales rise 36.74% to Rs 18.20 crore

Net profit of Concord Drugs rose 30.77% to Rs 0.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.13 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 36.74% to Rs 18.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 13.31 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales18.2013.31 37 OPM %5.277.06 -PBDT0.540.54 0 PBT0.220.18 22 NP0.170.13 31

First Published: Tue, September 15 2020. 10:09 IST

