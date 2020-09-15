VCK Capital Market Services reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales reported at Rs 1.62 croreNet Loss of VCK Capital Market Services reported to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 262.87 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales reported to Rs 1.62 crore in the quarter ended June 2020. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales1.620 0 OPM %-1.230 -PBDT-0.02-262.87 100 PBT-0.02-262.87 100 NP-0.02-262.87 100
