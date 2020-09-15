Munoth Capital Markets standalone net profit rises 100.00% in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Munoth Capital Markets reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Kalpataru Power Transmission receives reaffirmation in credit ratings from CRISIL
SBI Funds Management adopts stewardship code as mandated by Sebi
Munoth Communication reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.12 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Munoth Communication reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.10 crore in the June 2020 quarter
-
Sales decline 50.00% to Rs 0.02 croreNet profit of Munoth Capital Markets rose 100.00% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 50.00% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales0.020.04 -50 OPM %025.00 -PBDT0.020.01 100 PBT0.020.01 100 NP0.020.01 100
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU