Business Standard

Munoth Capital Markets standalone net profit rises 100.00% in the June 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 50.00% to Rs 0.02 crore

Net profit of Munoth Capital Markets rose 100.00% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 50.00% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales0.020.04 -50 OPM %025.00 -PBDT0.020.01 100 PBT0.020.01 100 NP0.020.01 100

First Published: Tue, September 15 2020. 10:08 IST
First Published: Tue, September 15 2020. 10:08 IST

