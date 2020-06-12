Conditions Are Becoming Favourable For Further Advance Of Southwest Monsoon: IMD

According to the National Weather Forecasting Centre/Regional Meteorology Centre, New Delhi of the India Meteorological Department, the Southwest Monsoon has advanced into some more parts of central Arabian Sea, entire Goa, some parts of Konkan, Madhya Maharashtra & Marathwada, remaining parts of Karnataka, entire Rayalaseema & Coastal Andhra Pradesh, most parts of Telangana, some parts of south Chhattisgarh and south Odisha, some more parts of westcentral & north Bay of Bengal, remaining parts of Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura, most parts of Arunachal Pradesh and some more parts of Assam & Meghalaya. The Northern Limit of Monsoon (NLM) passes through Lat.18N/Long.60E, Lat.18N/Long.70E, Harnai, Solapur, Ramagundam, Jagdalpur, Gopalpur, Lat.21N/Long.89E, Agartala, Chaparmukh, Tezpur and Lat.28N/Long.92E. Conditions are becoming favourable for further advance of Southwest Monsoon into some more parts of Central Arabian Sea and Maharashtra (including Mumbai); remaining parts of Telangana, westcentral and North Bay of Bengal, Arunachal Pradesh & Assam & Meghalaya, entire Sikkim, some more parts of Odisha and some parts of west Bengal.

