Confidence Petroleum commissions 10 new LPG dispensing stations in four states

Confidence Petroleum India said that it has added 10 new auto LPG dispensing stations to its existing fleet, taking the total count to 219 auto LPG dispensing stations.

Among the 10 LPG dispensing stations, 6 are in Tamil Nadu, 2 in Maharashtra, 1 in Karnataka and 1 in Telangana.

Confidence Petroleum India is engaged in LPG cylinder manufacturing, LPG bottling & blending, and running auto LPG dispensing stations.

The company's consolidated net profit declined 27.89% to Rs 24.12 crore on a 7.51% rise in sales to Rs 460.67 crore in Q2 FY23 over Q2 FY22.

The scrip rose 0.80% to currently trade at Rs 81.80 on the BSE.

