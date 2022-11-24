Volumes soar at Delhivery Ltd counter

Delhivery Ltd clocked volume of 32.71 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 33.46 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 97750 shares

Just Dial Ltd, Welspun India Ltd, Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd, Avanti Feeds Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 24 November 2022.

Delhivery Ltd clocked volume of 32.71 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 33.46 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 97750 shares. The stock gained 1.34% to Rs.330.00. Volumes stood at 59262 shares in the last session.

Just Dial Ltd registered volume of 86300 shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 10.08 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 8565 shares. The stock rose 0.24% to Rs.594.05. Volumes stood at 18827 shares in the last session.

Welspun India Ltd saw volume of 4.07 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 5.49 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 74203 shares. The stock increased 5.09% to Rs.80.45. Volumes stood at 36096 shares in the last session.

Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd witnessed volume of 8.89 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 4.66 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.91 lakh shares. The stock increased 6.33% to Rs.56.25. Volumes stood at 1.16 lakh shares in the last session.

Avanti Feeds Ltd clocked volume of 1.82 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 3.59 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 50586 shares. The stock gained 9.40% to Rs.399.75. Volumes stood at 1.01 lakh shares in the last session.

