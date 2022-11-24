Volumes soar at Delhivery Ltd counter

JUST IN
Business Standard

Just Dial Ltd, Welspun India Ltd, Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd, Avanti Feeds Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 24 November 2022.

Delhivery Ltd clocked volume of 32.71 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 33.46 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 97750 shares. The stock gained 1.34% to Rs.330.00. Volumes stood at 59262 shares in the last session.

Just Dial Ltd registered volume of 86300 shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 10.08 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 8565 shares. The stock rose 0.24% to Rs.594.05. Volumes stood at 18827 shares in the last session.

Welspun India Ltd saw volume of 4.07 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 5.49 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 74203 shares. The stock increased 5.09% to Rs.80.45. Volumes stood at 36096 shares in the last session.

Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd witnessed volume of 8.89 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 4.66 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.91 lakh shares. The stock increased 6.33% to Rs.56.25. Volumes stood at 1.16 lakh shares in the last session.

Avanti Feeds Ltd clocked volume of 1.82 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 3.59 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 50586 shares. The stock gained 9.40% to Rs.399.75. Volumes stood at 1.01 lakh shares in the last session.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Thu, November 24 2022. 11:00 IST

