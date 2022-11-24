PB Fintech Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Olectra Greentech Ltd, Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd, SJVN Ltd and Cera Sanitaryware Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 24 November 2022.

Olectra Greentech Ltd, Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd, SJVN Ltd and Cera Sanitaryware Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 24 November 2022.

PB Fintech Ltd surged 10.57% to Rs 443 at 11:45 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 47.79 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11.7 lakh shares in the past one month.

Olectra Greentech Ltd spiked 10.00% to Rs 516. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 3.39 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 29414 shares in the past one month.

Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd soared 7.61% to Rs 68.55. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 26.76 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 37.39 lakh shares in the past one month.

SJVN Ltd rose 7.60% to Rs 38.95. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 17.12 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8.7 lakh shares in the past one month.

Cera Sanitaryware Ltd advanced 7.50% to Rs 5723.65. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 2761 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1322 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)