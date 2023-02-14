Constronics Infra standalone net profit rises 133.33% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 70.97% to Rs 0.18 crore

Net profit of Constronics Infra rose 133.33% to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 70.97% to Rs 0.18 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.62 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.

