Trans Freight Containers standalone net profit rises 497.70% in the December 2022 quarter

Reported sales nilNet profit of Trans Freight Containers rose 497.70% to Rs 5.20 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.87 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended December 2022 and during the previous quarter ended December 2021.
