Consumer Durables shares fall

Consumer Durables stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE Consumer Durables index falling 271.65 points or 0.75% at 35892.16 at 13:50 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Consumer Durables index, Titan Company Ltd (down 2.08%), Vaibhav Global Ltd (down 1.88%), Voltas Ltd (down 1.05%), Whirlpool of India Ltd (down 0.63%), and Rajesh Exports Ltd (down 0.08%), were the top losers.

On the other hand, Bajaj Electricals Ltd (up 3.04%), Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd (up 1.33%), and Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd (up 1.05%) moved up.

At 13:50 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 135.02 or 0.24% at 56094.

The Nifty 50 index was up 54.45 points or 0.33% at 16679.05.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 201.04 points or 0.78% at 25988.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 23.51 points or 0.29% at 8011.18.

On BSE,2064 shares were trading in green, 1043 were trading in red and 114 were unchanged.

