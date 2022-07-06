Hindalco Industries Ltd Slips 4.1%, S&P BSE Metal index Shed 2.04%

Hindalco Industries Ltd has lost 19.12% over last one month compared to 17.04% fall in S&P BSE Metal index and 4% drop in the SENSEX

Hindalco Industries Ltd fell 4.1% today to trade at Rs 331. The S&P BSE Metal index is down 2.04% to quote at 15136.8. The index is down 17.04 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, NMDC Ltd decreased 3.5% and Vedanta Ltd lost 2.47% on the day. The S&P BSE Metal index went down 18.68 % over last one year compared to the 1.11% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Hindalco Industries Ltd has lost 19.12% over last one month compared to 17.04% fall in S&P BSE Metal index and 4% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 93109 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 5.18 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 636 on 29 Mar 2022. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 309 on 20 Jun 2022.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)