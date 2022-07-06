Finolex Cables Ltd Spurts 2.98%, S&P BSE Capital Goods index Rises 1.02%

Finolex Cables Ltd has added 3.31% over last one month compared to 1.74% fall in S&P BSE Capital Goods index and 4.03% drop in the SENSEX

Finolex Cables Ltd rose 2.98% today to trade at Rs 404. The S&P BSE Capital Goods index is up 1.02% to quote at 26509.09. The index is down 1.74 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, SKF India Ltd increased 1.31% and Grindwell Norton Ltd added 1.22% on the day. The S&P BSE Capital Goods index went up 15.67 % over last one year compared to the 1.08% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Finolex Cables Ltd has added 3.31% over last one month compared to 1.74% fall in S&P BSE Capital Goods index and 4.03% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 1097 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 12460 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 608.65 on 22 Nov 2021. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 344 on 19 May 2022.

