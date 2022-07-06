Bajaj Finance gains after good Q1 business update

Bajaj Finance rose 2.85% to Rs 5823.70 after the NBFC registered 60.9% jump in new loans booked to 74 lakh during Q1 FY23 as against 46 lakh in Q1 FY22.

Customer franchise as of 30 June 2022 stood at 6.03 crore as compared to 5.05 crore as of 30 June 2021, climbing 19.4% YoY. The NBFC said that it has recorded highest ever quarterly increase in its customer franchise of 27 lakh in Q1 FY23.

Core assets under management (AuM) stood approximately at Rs 2,04,000 crore as of 30 June 2022 as against Rs 1,56,115 crore as of 30 June 2021, jumping 31% YoY. Core AUM addition in Q1 FY23 was approximately of Rs 11,900 crore.

The consolidated liquidity surplus stood approximately at Rs 11,550 crore as of 03 June 2022. The company said that its liquidity position remained strong. The company said it remains well capitalized with capital adequacy ratio (CRAR) at approximately 26.2% as of 30 June 2022.

Bajaj Finance's deposit book stood at approximately Rs 34,100 crore as of 30 June 2022 compared with Rs 27,972 crore as of 30 June 2021, recording a growth of 22% YoY.

During the quarter, the company invested Rs 2,500 crore in equity shares of Bajaj Housing Finance, a wholly owned subsidiary of the company.

The diversified NBFC's consolidated net profit surged 80% to Rs 2,419.51 crore on 25.90% increase in total income to Rs 8,630.28 crore in Q4 FY22 over Q4 FY21.

Bajaj Finance is engaged in lending and allied activities. It focuses on consumer lending, small and medium-sized enterprises (SME) lending, commercial lending, rural lending, fixed deposits and value-added services.

