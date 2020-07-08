Consumer goods shares fall

Consumer goods stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE Consumer Discretionary Goods & Services index falling 29.36 points or 0.89% at 3271.34 at 13:53 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Consumer Discretionary Goods & Services index, Arvind SmartSpaces Ltd (down 7.92%), Omaxe Ltd (down 5%),Future Retail Ltd (down 4.99%),Future Lifestyle Fashions Ltd (down 4.98%),Borosil Renewables Ltd (down 4.96%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Zee Media Corporation Ltd (down 4.95%), Sintex Industries Ltd (down 4.95%), Future Enterprises Ltd (down 4.91%), Future Enterprises-DVR (down 4.85%), and S Chand & Company Ltd (down 3.41%).

On the other hand, RSWM Ltd (up 7.64%), Speciality Restaurants Ltd (up 6.09%), and Amber Enterprises India Ltd (up 5.5%) moved up.

At 13:53 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 81.86 or 0.22% at 36756.38.

The Nifty 50 index was up 14.65 points or 0.14% at 10814.3.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 85.23 points or 0.66% at 12925.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 20.42 points or 0.46% at 4495.57.

On BSE,1406 shares were trading in green, 1192 were trading in red and 136 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)