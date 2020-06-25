Consumer goods shares fall

Consumer goods stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE Consumer Discretionary Goods & Services index falling 7.43 points or 0.23% at 3188.92 at 13:53 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Consumer Discretionary Goods & Services index, B.L.Kashyap & Sons Ltd (down 5%), Future Lifestyle Fashions Ltd (down 5%),Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd (down 4.98%),Dish TV India Ltd (down 4.93%),Peninsula Land Ltd (down 4.83%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Mayur Uniquoters Ltd (down 4.46%), Kaya Ltd (down 4.39%), TajGVK Hotels & Resorts Ltd (down 3.77%), HLV Ltd (down 3.73%), and Ashiana Housing Ltd (down 3.47%).

On the other hand, BLS International Services Ltd (up 8.61%), Lumax Auto Technologies Ltd (up 7.02%), and JBM Auto Ltd (up 5.34%) moved up.

At 13:53 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 131.08 or 0.38% at 35000.06.

The Nifty 50 index was up 31.8 points or 0.31% at 10337.1.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 55.12 points or 0.44% at 12565.89.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 33.44 points or 0.77% at 4371.6.

On BSE,1414 shares were trading in green, 1152 were trading in red and 131 were unchanged.

