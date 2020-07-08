IndusInd Bank Ltd gains for third straight session

IndusInd Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 565.45, up 7.44% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 62.1% in last one year as compared to a 6.52% slide in NIFTY and a 24.94% slide in the Nifty Bank index.

IndusInd Bank Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 565.45, up 7.44% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.02% on the day, quoting at 10802.1. The Sensex is at 36656.39, down 0.05%. IndusInd Bank Ltd has gained around 21.89% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which IndusInd Bank Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 10.71% in last one month and is currently quoting at 22628, up 1.4% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 563.78 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 368.88 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark July futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 569, up 7.65% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 8.26 based on TTM earnings ending March 20.

