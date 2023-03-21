JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Economy » News

Windfall tax on locally-produced crude oil cut to Rs 3500 per tonne from Rs 4400 per tonne

UNO Minda to acquire Kosei's stake in Indian joint venture entities
Business Standard

Consumer Price Index Number for Agricultural Labourers Edges Near 7%

Capital Market 

The All-India Consumer Price Index Number for Agricultural Labourers or CPI-AL and Rural Labourers CPI-RL (Base: 1986-87=100) for the month of February, 2023 increased by 1 point each to stand at 1171 and 1182 points respectively. The maximum upward pressure on general index of Agricultural Labourers and Rural Labourers came from miscellaneous group to the extent of 0.93 & 0.98 points respectively mainly due to increase in prices of medicine, doctor's fee, barber charges, bus fare, washing shop, cinema ticket, etc.

Point to point rate of inflation based on the CPI-AL and CPI-RL stood at 6.94% & 6.87% in February, 2023 compared to 6.85% & 6.88% respectively in January, 2023 and 5.59% and 5.94% respectively during the corresponding month of the previous year. Similarly, Food inflation stood at 6.82% & 6.68% in February, 2023 compared to 6.61% & 6.47% respectively in January, 2023 and 4.48% & 4.45% respectively during the corresponding month of the previous year.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Tue, March 21 2023. 11:55 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU