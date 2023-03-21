Consumer Price Index Number for Agricultural Labourers Edges Near 7%

The All-India Consumer Price Index Number for Agricultural Labourers or CPI-AL and Rural Labourers CPI-RL (Base: 1986-87=100) for the month of February, 2023 increased by 1 point each to stand at 1171 and 1182 points respectively. The maximum upward pressure on general index of Agricultural Labourers and Rural Labourers came from miscellaneous group to the extent of 0.93 & 0.98 points respectively mainly due to increase in prices of medicine, doctor's fee, barber charges, bus fare, washing shop, cinema ticket, etc.

Point to point rate of inflation based on the CPI-AL and CPI-RL stood at 6.94% & 6.87% in February, 2023 compared to 6.85% & 6.88% respectively in January, 2023 and 5.59% and 5.94% respectively during the corresponding month of the previous year. Similarly, Food inflation stood at 6.82% & 6.68% in February, 2023 compared to 6.61% & 6.47% respectively in January, 2023 and 4.48% & 4.45% respectively during the corresponding month of the previous year.



Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)