India set to become 3rd largest country in coming 2-3 years

Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Textiles, Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution, Piyush Goyal highlighted that the journey from India@75 to India@100 needs an efficient logistics ecosystem to drive us through Amrit Kaal to become Atmanirbhar Bharat. The efforts of infrastructure development through several inisitatives such as Bharatmala, Sagarmala, Dedicated Freight Corridor (DFC) and the revolutionary PM GatiShakti Initiative, will bring down India's Logistics cost from double digit to single digit. He suggested taking note of India's geography, terrain, size and complexities, trade volume and value etc while calculating the logistics cost.

He shared that in the last 9 years, from being the 10th largest country in terms of GDP, India has now become 5th largest country in the world. India will become the 3rd largest country in the coming 2-3 years, through the impactful infrastructure projects that are going to be implemented from April 2023 to March 2024. He further added that E-commerce, smarter FTAs, adopting international quality standards, good manufacturing practices, leveraging on our successful startups ecosystem, utilizing National Education Policy 2020, drone technology, artificial intelligence, strong PPP collaborations and Centre-State partnerships will work towards catalyzing India's development. Logistics in India as a policy tool will help achieve 'Serve the world from India' and 'Make in India for the world.'

