Consumer Price Inflation For Industrial Workers Sees Sharp Drop In December, Food Price Inflation Tumbles

Ministry of Labour & Employment stated yesterday that the All-India Consumer Price Inflation or CPI for Industrial Workers (2016=100) for December, 2020 decreased to 118.8 points compared to 119.9 points for November, 2020. In percentage terms, it went down by 0.92% w.r.t. previous month mainly due to Food group items having a share of 39.17% in the total weight which recorded a fall of 3.16% between these two months. During the period, decrease in prices of food items had greater impact.
Year-on-year inflation based on all-items stood at 3.67% for December, 2020 as compared to 5.27% for the previous month and 9.63% during the corresponding month of the previous year. Similarly, Food inflation stood at 2.89% against 7.48% of the previous month and 12.22% during the corresponding month a year ago.
The All-India CPI-IW for December, 2020 decreased by 1.1 points and stood at 118.8. On 1-month percentage change, it decreased by (-) 0.92% between November and December, 2020 compared to (+) 0.61% increase between corresponding months of previous year. The maximum downward pressure in current index came from Food & Beverages group contributing (-) 1.53 percentage points to the total change.
