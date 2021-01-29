Railway Ministry Converted COVID-19 Lockdown Into An Opportunity Resulting In Long Term Gains

-
-
Piyush Goyal, Minister of Railways, Commerce & Industry and Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, Govt of India, while addressing the FICCI's 'Future of Rail Transport- 3rd edition of Smart Railways Conclave' highlighted that Railway Ministry has converted COVID-19 infused lockdown adversity into an opportunity resulting in long term gains.
Elaborating on the same, the minister stated that railway Ministry was able to complete 200 long-pending infrastructure works during this lean period that led to doubling the speed of freight trains from where it was a year ago. Goyal said that today a cargo train from Mumbai reaches Guwahati in approximately two and a half days compared to the earlier timeline of 7 days.
