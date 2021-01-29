India's Active Covid-19 Caseload Falls To 1.71 Lakhs

-
India's total Active Covid-19 Caseload continues to manifest sustained downward movement. It has dropped to 1.71 lakh (1,71,686) today. The present active caseload now consists of just 1.60% of India's Total Positive Cases. India's caseload per million population is one of the lowest when compared globally. It stands at 7,768.
The count is much higher for countries like Germany, Russia, Italy, Brazil, France, UK and USA. As on 29th January, 2021, till 8 AM, total of nearly 30 lakh (29,28,053) beneficiaries have received the vaccination under the countrywide COVID19 vaccination exercise. India's cumulative recoveries stand at 1.03 cr (1,03,94,352) today. The Recovery Rate is 96.96%. A total of 18,855 new daily cases have been recorded in the last 24 hours whereas 20,746 patients have recovered and discharged in the last 24 hours.
